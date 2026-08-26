Health

AstraZeneca Vietnam commits to stable medicine supply

SGGP

AstraZeneca Vietnam has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a stable supply of medicines.

Following reports that the Ministry of Health had revoked AstraZeneca Vietnam’s certificate of eligibility for pharmaceutical business, Doctor Nguyen Thi Luong Phong, Director of External Affairs at AstraZeneca Vietnam, told Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) that the revocation was requested by the company.

The move is part of a transition and upgrade of the company’s logistics and warehousing system to support AstraZeneca’s growing operations in Vietnam. It will not disrupt the company’s business activities or medicine supplies.

She said the infrastructure transition is an important step in AstraZeneca Vietnam’s long-term commitment to strengthening its operational capacity, meeting patients’ increasingly diverse healthcare needs and supporting the sustainable development of the healthcare system.

AstraZeneca Vietnam is committed to maintaining a stable supply of medicines, fully complying with Vietnamese regulations and continuing to work closely with healthcare partners to help improve patients’ access to advanced treatment solutions, she said.

The company’s professional cooperation activities are also continuing without interruption. Since 2005, AstraZeneca has invested more than US$92 million in clinical research in Vietnam.

The company currently sponsors 78 studies at 59 hospitals, involving nearly 9,000 patients. AstraZeneca is also implementing a technology transfer project to manufacture nine key products in Vietnam before 2030, supporting the country’s efforts to strengthen healthcare self-reliance and become a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

AstraZeneca Vietnam will continue to advance precision medicine, broaden access to treatment and help build a modern, sustainable healthcare system, contributing to a healthier future for Vietnamese people, Doctor Nguyen Thi Luong Phong said.

By Thanh An, Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Huyen Huong

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AstraZeneca Vietnam medicine supply pharmaceutical business Ministry of Health logistics infrastructure clinical research technology transfer pharmaceutical manufacturing

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