Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology receives First-Class Labor Order

On September 13, the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology held a ceremony to receive the First-Class Labor Order.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc pins the First-Class Labor Order onto the traditional flag of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc commended the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology for proactively adopting and applying new technologies, particularly digital technologies, in medical examination and treatment in recent years. Such innovation and creativity have helped improve the accuracy, safety, and effectiveness of each surgical procedure, delivering better treatment outcomes for patients.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee asked the hospital to continue building on its achievements, maintain its leading position in specialized and technical expertise, and pursue continued innovation and creativity. He also urged the hospital to continue transferring advanced techniques to lower-level medical facilities and translate research findings into practical treatment, enabling more patients to access high-quality healthcare services.

At the ceremony, three individuals from the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology were honored with Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, while numerous collectives and individuals received Certificates of Merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong presents Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister to three individuals for their outstanding contributions to protecting and improving public health. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology held a ceremony to inaugurate the “Renovation and Upgrading of A4 and A5 Buildings” project. The project has a total investment of more than VND116 billion (US$4.5 million), funded by the city budget and the hospital’s development fund for non-business activities. Classified as a Group B project, the facility has a construction footprint of 403.97 square meters, comprising one basement, seven above-ground floors and a staircase roof, with a total floor area of 5,508.69 square meters.

Construction began on November 3, 2021, with the topping-out ceremony held on August 1, 2023. The facility was completed, commissioned, and put into operation on September 9, 2026.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the project to renovate and upgrade the A4 and A5 buildings. (Photo: SGGP)

The project reflects the attention, direction, and dedication of successive generations of city leaders, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, and relevant agencies and units. It also meets the public’s expectations for a modern, high-quality dental and maxillofacial healthcare facility.

The facility’s operation marks a new stage in the hospital’s development, contributing to improved healthcare quality for residents.

20,000 free cleft lip and palate surgeries performed According to Dr. Nguyen Duc Minh, Level II Specialist, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital of Odonto-Stomatology, the hospital has provided free charitable surgeries for 20,000 patients with cleft lips and palates since the 1980s. This achievement reflects the perseverance, dedication, and sense of responsibility of generations of the hospital’s doctors and medical staff in their efforts to bring smiles, confidence, and opportunities for community integration to thousands of children and patients.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh