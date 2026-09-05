Ho Chi Minh City Deputy Secretary presents gifts to pediatric patients

On September 4, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the city branch of the Bright Tomorrow Support Fund for Cancer Patients, held opening ceremonies for the 2026-2027 school year at the Sunflower Class at Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital and the Happy Class at Children’s Hospital 1, as part of the “Accompanying and Caring for Children with Serious Illnesses” program.
The ceremony was attended by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.
At the two classes, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc warmly inquired about and encouraged the children undergoing treatment, while recognizing the efforts of doctors, medical staff, teachers, and partner organizations in maintaining the classes within the hospitals.
He encouraged the children to remain optimistic and focus on their treatment, while wishing the teachers good health and hoping they would remain committed to the special classes for the long term.
These special classes help hospitals become not only places of treatment but also places where children can retain a part of their childhood. They give children renewed confidence throughout their treatment and allow their dreams of going to school to continue.
On the occasion, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and the delegation presented 250 gift packages to teachers and students of the two classes.