Ho Chi Minh City to boost investment in primary healthcare

Ho Chi Minh City will boost investment in primary healthcare and refine system policies to tackle hospital overcrowding, disease shifts, and climate impacts, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong announced during a September 18 review of 2026 targets.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong held a working session with the municipal Department of Health on September 18 to review the sector's performance over the first eight months of the year and outline key priorities for the remainder of 2026.

During the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong urged the health sector to proactively advise the city on policies aligned with municipal development, particularly emerging issues arising from the ongoing restructuring of the local healthcare system. He called for targeted policies addressing healthcare personnel, compensation schemes, health insurance, and support for vulnerable groups facing barriers to medical care.

Furthermore, the city’s Vice Chairman highlighted the need to step up investment in primary healthcare, enhance first-tier medical services, and strengthen population health management to alleviate overcrowding at top-tier hospitals. He instructed the health sector to improve operational efficiency post-restructuring and build resilience against climate change impacts, evolving disease patterns, and potential epidemics. Early forecasting, contingency planning, and resource coordination will be vital to avoid proactive gaps, alongside efforts to drive scientific research, tech integration, and health data utilization.

Regarding public infrastructure and assets, he requested a thorough assessment of actual demand and operational efficiency before proposing new capital expenditures, warning against fragmented investments or facilities that remain underutilized upon completion. Projects must align with the city's broader healthcare network development plan and localized regional needs.

Acknowledging a heavy workload ahead, he urged the Department of Health to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and local authorities, and to promptly escalate issues beyond its jurisdiction to city leadership.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh