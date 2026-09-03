More than 3.7 million Ho Chi Minh City residents receive regular health checkups

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health said the city has so far provided regular health checkups to 3,716,955 people, equivalent to 29.1 percent of the population. Electronic health records have been created for 3,515,514 people.

Doctors at An Binh Hospital welcome residents for health checkups.

A total of 74 out of 168 wards, communes, and special zones have reached a coverage rate of at least 30 percent, with 22 localities surpassing the 50 percent mark.

The city has also provided health checkups to 530,785 workers, accounting for 8.2 percent of the target group, and 533,856 preschool children and students, equivalent to 20.5 percent. Progress across localities has continued to improve.

Among the 168 wards, communes, and special zones, 74 have achieved a coverage rate of at least 30 percent, accounting for about 44 percent of all localities in the city. Of these, 44 localities have exceeded 40 percent, while 22 have surpassed 50 percent of their populations.

Nine localities have recorded coverage rates above 60 percent. Thanh An Commune leads the city with 96.3 percent, followed by Phuoc Thang Ward at 92.7 percent, An Nhon Tay Commune at 75.2 percent, An Thoi Dong Commune at 65.9 percent, Ba Diem Commune at 65.2 percent, Con Dao Special Zone at 63.4 percent, Long Hai Commune at 60.8 percent, Binh Gia Commune at 60.7 percent, and Long Son Commune at 60.1 percent.

Localities with lower rates of residents receiving health checkups include Thuong Tan Commune at 12.9 percent, Nhieu Loc Ward at 13.6 percent, Vinh Tan Ward at 13.8 percent, Ben Thanh Ward at 14.6 percent, Vinh Hoi Ward at 15.7 percent, Can Gio Commune at 16.2 percent, Dong Hung Thuan Ward at 16.3 percent, An Nhon Ward at 16.6 percent, Gia Dinh Ward at 16.8 percent, and Cau Ong Lanh Ward at 16.9 percent.

The Department of Health has asked localities not only to maintain the progress achieved but also to accelerate implementation, particularly in densely populated areas and those with low health-checkup coverage.

Local authorities are required to identify residents who have yet to undergo checkups and develop appropriate outreach measures while speeding up health checkups for workers, preschool children, students, and university students.

By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh