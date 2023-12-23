People flock to take photos under unique Christmas tree

A special Christmas tree made from thousands of sea shells in the Central Province of Ha Tinh is becoming a place where people have lately paid visits to take photos.

The unique Christmas tree

The unique Christmas tree has a height of about 8m, a diameter of 3.2m at the bottom and a tapering taper to the top. It is made up of more than 100,000 sea shells and bonded with candle glue.

The Christmas tree is sparklingly decorated with hundreds of beautiful colorful balls along with a system of bright and flashing lights. Next to the pine tree, a snowman model with a height of about 1.3m is also made from seashells and covered with paint.

The technical manager of the resort said that with the theme of the sea and environmental protection, everyone came up with the idea of building a Christmas tree with seashells. This job not only contributes to protecting the marine environment but also creates a unique check-in destination for local inhabitants and people from other places.

According to the manager, more than 100,000 sea shells were collected to make this Christmas tree. Previously, while cleaning up the beach environment, people picked up and collected seashells for over 2 months.

Resort staff painstakingly designed and completed this Christmas tree within 1 month. The seashells are arranged next to each other in a fit and beautiful way, then paint is applied to the surface of the shell, and at the top of the pine tree is a 5-pointed star.

This unique and colorful Christmas tree has attracted many people, especially young people in Xuan Thanh Commune who take photos.

By Duong Quang – Translated By Dan Thuy