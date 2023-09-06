Pensioners, recipients of social insurance benefits get VssID app

To help increase the number of pensioners and recipients of social insurance benefits usinga app VssID, staff of the social security agency of HCMC and the city Post Office will help with installation.

The Ho Chi Minh City social insurance agency said it would coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Post Office to install the digital social insurance application (VssID) for pensioners and brackets of monthly social insurance benefits in the city so that recipients of pension payment can use the app from September 2023.

Pensioners and recipients of social insurance benefits will be supported to declare their personal information for the application installation registration form when coming to receive their September pension at venues under the City Post Office. The staff of the agency and the post office will guide these people on how to use the app.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City social insurance agency, the VssID application will help pensioners and recipients of social insurance benefits promptly update new information on social insurance and health insurance policies as well as how to carry out procedures to change the form of payment or beneficiary information. Last but not least, they can register to move to localities to receive money or monitor medical examination and treatment costs for insured patients.

Recently, the agency has deployed the installation of the VssID application for participants of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance. However, the rate of pensioners and monthly social insurance benefit brackets installing the app is still low with 33 percent or more than 150,000 people.

As of August 28, 2023, more than 4.4 million people in the southern metropolis have installed the VssID application including more than 66,400 retired officials. Currently, 251,615 people across the city receive monthly pensions and social insurance benefits. Approximately 178,511 people receive money via ATM cards and 73,104 people receive cash at payment venues.