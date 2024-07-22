Passenger ferries to Cat Ba Island suspended due to Typhoon No.2

According to information from Hai Phong City, in response to Typhoon No.2, local authorities have suspended inland waterway transport, river and sea ferries, and beach activities from noon on July 22.

They are also urging vessels to proactively prepare for storm protection measures.

The Hai Phong City Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, and Civil Defense Committee has temporarily halted inland waterway transport, river and sea ferries, and the Cat Hai - Phu Long cable car; and suspended tourism activities in sea and island areas starting from noon on July 22. Authorities are urging units and organizations to promptly notify and advise vessels at sea to seek safe shelter and to strictly prevent fishing boats and inland waterway vessels that have already taken shelter from operating during the storm.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Hai Phong City People's Committee has issued an urgent directive requiring district and ward chairpersons, as well as heads of departments, agencies, and units, to actively prepare for Typhoon No.2.

The directive stresses the importance of avoiding complacency and ensuring thorough preparation to respond to the storm and heavy rain, including measures to mitigate damage. It also calls for public awareness campaigns to encourage people to take protective actions to safeguard lives and property. Additionally, it advises minimizing travel during the storm and heavy rain to ensure safety.

Hai Phong City leaders have directed units and localities to closely monitor the storm’s progress and ensure that all vessels at sea are promptly notified to seek safe shelter. They must strictly manage fishing boats, tourist vessels, and cargo ships, organize vessel mooring, reinforce fish cages, and ensure that no one remains on boats, fish cages, or watchtowers during strong winds or storm conditions, especially tourists at sea and on islands. Additionally, regular communication with vessel operators is required to promptly address any adverse situations that may arise.

The Chairman of Hai Phong City People's Committee has requested that the Hai Phong Maritime Administration and the Inland Waterway Administration Region I direct and guide vessels to anchor safely in their managed areas, ensuring that it does not affect other infrastructure in case of an emergency.

On the afternoon of the same day, Bach Long Vy District (Hai Phong City) reported that by noon on July 22, local authorities, in coordination with armed forces on the island, had urged nearly 150 vessels with 290 crew members operating in Bach Long Vy waters to seek shelter. Currently, 11 vessels from other regions are still operating in Bach Long Vy waters. The district will continue to provide updates on the storm's path and urge these vessels to return to the mainland promptly to avoid the storm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, at 4 p.m. on July 21, the center of Typhoon No.2 was located at approximately 17.4 degrees North latitude and 110.9 degrees East longitude, over the Northwest waters of the Paracel Islands, about 180 km Southeast of Hainan Island (China). The strongest winds near the storm's center were at level 8 (62-74 km/h), with gusts up to level 10, moving West-Northwest at 10-15 km/h. In the next 24 hours, the storm is expected to continue moving Northwest at 15 km/h toward the Gulf of Tonkin. By 4 p.m. on July 22, the storm's center is forecasted to be at approximately 20.1 degrees North latitude and 108.9 degrees East longitude. The strongest winds near the storm's center will remain at level 8, with gusts up to level 10. The risk level for natural disasters is classified as level 3

By Do Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan