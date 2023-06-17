Party, State take heeds of building houses for low-income earners, workers: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stated that the Party and the State take heeds of building housing for people especially promoting the development of social housing for low-income earners and workers in industrial zones.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh made the statement yesterday while attending the groundbreaking ceremony of a social housing project for workers in Nenh town in the Northern Province of Bac Giang’s Viet Yen District.

The project on a total area of 12.6 hectares with 20-story apartment buildings costs nearly VND5 trillion (US$212 milllion). It is expected to provide about 7,000 apartments to serve more than 20,000 laborers in the district. This is one of the largest social housing projects in the country under construction.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Prime Minister proposed to effectively use the credit package of VND120 trillion (US$ 5 billion) for social housing and housing for low-income people. The Bank for Social Policies should create favorable conditions so that workers and low-income earners can access loans to buy social housing.

In the afternoon of the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inauguration ceremony of the Nhu Nguyet Bridge in the second phase across the Cau River connecting Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces. For many years, the Nhu Nguyet Bridge has been a bottleneck on the Hanoi - Lang Son highway.