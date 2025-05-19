Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his 135th birthday

A delegation of Party and State leaders, and National Assembly deputies laid wreaths at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum on May 19 morning to pay tribute to the late leader on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2025).

Party and State leaders lay wreaths at President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum on May 19 morning. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members: General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Also present at the ceremony were former General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nong Duc Manh; former National Assembly Chairpersons Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; former Permanent Member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, along with incumbent Politburo members, Secretaries of the CPV Central Committee, the State Vice President, Vice Chairpersons of the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Ministers, and leaders from various ministries and central agencies.

They express their profound respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s tremendous contributions to the revolutionary cause. (Photo: SGGP)

They expressed their infinite gratitude and profound respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s tremendous contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. Deeply inspired by his monumental contributions to the revolutionary cause, the Party and State leaders reaffirmed their determination to follow his path, working together to build a peaceful, independent, unified, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam advancing steadily toward socialism.

After that, the delegation laid wreaths and offered incense at the monument dedicated to war heroes and martyrs on Bac Son Street to commemorate the soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggle for national liberation, independence, freedom, and the happiness of the people.

The same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission—Ministry of National Defense; Central Public Security Commission—Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, the People’s Council, and the People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen combatants.

Vietnamplus