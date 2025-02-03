Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on CPV’s anniversary

The delegation expressed deep respect and honoured the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, who founded and trained the Communist Party of Vietnam - the vanguard of the working class, the people, and the nation.

Incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and VFF Central Committee pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi on the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on February 3. (Photo: SGGP)

A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the morning of February 3 on the occasion of the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2025).

Prominent among the participants were Party General Secretary To Lam; former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; State President Luong Cuong; Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung; Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien.

Also present at the ceremony were Politburo members, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Ministers, Vice Chairpersons of the National Assembly, as well as other Party and State leaders, former leaders, and heads of ministries, central agencies, and organizations.

The delegation expressed deep respect and honored the immense contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader and national liberation hero, who founded and trained the Communist Party of Vietnam - the vanguard of the working class, the people, and the nation. The wreath laid by the delegation carried the inscription: “Eternal gratitude to great President Ho Chi Minh”.

The vibrant history of Vietnam’s revolution over the past 95 years has demonstrated that the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam has been the decisive factor in every victory of the Vietnamese revolution.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the entire army and people have continued to uphold the revolutionary spirit and patriotic tradition and joined hands to overcome challenges with a high determination to successfully achieve the goals and tasks set out in the 13th National Party Congress's Resolution, paving the way for the country to enter a new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

After that, the delegation offered incense in commemoration of fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son Street.

On the same morning, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Commission - the Ministry of Public Security, and the Party Committee, People’s Council, and People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum and heroic martyrs at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs.

