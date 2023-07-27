Party, State leaders commemorate war martyrs, President Ho Chi Minh

The activity was held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).



The delegation included Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.



Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former NA chairmen Nguyen Van An and Nguyen Sinh Hung, along with many incumbent and former officials also attended the activity.



The same day, delegations of the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and the People’s Council, People’s Committee, and VFF Committee of Hanoi, among others, also paid tribute the heroes, martyrs, and President Ho Chi Minh at the monument and the mausoleum.