Party press must lead digital transformation

Party newspapers, as the voice of local Party organizations, government, and people, must lead digital transformation, said journalist Nguyen Minh Duc, Editor-in-Chief of Hanoimoi.

An overview of the conference

The 30th Expanded Conference of Party Newspapers from Northern provinces and cities convened under the theme: “Upholding the Legacy of Revolutionary Journalism, Leading Digital Transformation, Accompanying the Nation into a New Era”, on May 16 in Hanoi. The event, hosted by Hanoimoi Newspaper, served as a significant platform for dialogue among press agencies on the future of journalism in the digital age.

The conference was held in celebration of three historic milestones: the 135th birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025), the centennial of Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025), and the approaching 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution and National Day (1945 – 2025).

Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc, Editor-in-Chief of Hanoimoi, speaks at the conference.

Among the attendees were Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, along with senior leaders and former heads of central and local press agencies. Representing Hanoi’s leadership was Mr. Nguyen Doan Toan, Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization under the Hanoi Party Committee.

In his opening remarks, journalist Nguyen Minh Duc, Editor-in-Chief of Hanoimoi, highlighted that the world is entering a new era shaped by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, marked by profound, sweeping changes across all aspects of society.

Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong, and other delegates tour the 2025 Tet Newspaper Cover Exhibition at the conference.

Vietnam, he emphasized, now stands at a pivotal juncture, facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges. The entire Party and people are striving to realize two major centennial goals: becoming a modern industrialized nation with upper-middle income by 2030, marking the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and achieving high-income developed country status by 2045, coinciding with the centenary of national independence.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Duc stressed that in the powerful current of digital revolution, digital transformation is no longer a trend—it is a survival imperative for all media outlets. Party newspapers, as the voice of local Party organizations, government, and people, must lead this transformation. This entails harnessing advanced technologies, including information technology and artificial intelligence, to produce compelling, multi-platform journalism that informs, inspires, and influences. In doing so, the Party press can play a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and reinforcing public trust in the leadership of the Party and the State.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nguyen Doan Toan, Head of the Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization of the Hanoi Party Committee, expressed pride in Hanoi hosting the Northern Regional Party Press Conference. He emphasized that the gathering not only celebrates major national milestones but also serves as a vital forum for Party-affiliated media to exchange insights, share best practices, and collectively explore strategies to enhance journalistic quality in the era of comprehensive digital transformation.

Addressing the conference, Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, underlined the profound impact of technological advancement on the media landscape. Artificial intelligence, he noted, is emerging as a critical driving force in the digital transformation of journalism—an inevitable trajectory for media institutions seeking innovation and sustainability.

Mr. Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan Newspaper and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association

However, Mr. Le Quoc Minh cautioned that to truly harness the benefits of digital transformation and AI, media organizations—particularly the Party press—must commit to constant reinvention in order to stay attuned to readers’ evolving demands through continual innovation, bold creativity, and the development of fresh, engaging journalism products capable of capturing public attention, especially in an era where social media dominates the information ecosystem.

As Vietnam undertakes a sweeping restructuring of its administrative units and streamlining of government apparatus, Mr. Le Quoc Minh affirmed that despite the significant changes, the Party press remains a cornerstone of the country’s revolutionary journalism. It will continue to fulfill its mission of guiding public discourse and solidifying its position as a leading force in the new media era.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, at the conference

During the conference, representatives from various press agencies delivered presentations on a wide range of critical topics, including the press's role in safeguarding the ideological foundation of the Party, journalism in the context of green and digital transitions, and the transformative influence of artificial intelligence on media practices.

Among the keynote speakers was Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, who presented a paper titled “Financial Autonomy in Party Press: Lessons Learned and Strategies for Revenue Diversification.” Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong emphasized that achieving financial self-sufficiency requires careful balancing of revenues and expenditures. She proposed several solutions, including boosting income from newspaper sales, advertising, communications services, and other legitimate revenue streams, while concurrently reducing operational costs.

Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, delivers a presentation at the conference.

She particularly stressed that, to boost revenue from advertising and communications, media outlets must revamp their operational models, rethink how they assess news value, and adopt more flexible, innovative approaches in a fast-evolving digital landscape. This requires continuous enhancement of publications—improving content quality while diversifying formats to ensure reliability, timeliness, and audience appeal. At the same time, it is essential to uphold core editorial values, with a clear orientation toward multimedia, multi-platform journalism that meets the growing demand for information and research among officials, Party members, and the wider readership.

As part of the conference agenda, Hanoimoi Newspaper also launched a special editorial section focused on communications surrounding Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress.

The Editor-in-Chief of Hanoimoi Newspaper hands over the rotating hosting flag for the 31st Northern Regional Party Press Conference to the leadership of Quang Ninh Provincial Media Center.

In the closing session, Hanoimoi Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Minh Duc formally passed the hosting flag for the 31st Northern Regional Party Newspaper Conference (2026 edition) to Mr. Nguyen The Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Quang Ninh Provincial Media Center.

Delegates at the conference

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan