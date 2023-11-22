Party leader’s book on Vietnam’s diplomacy launched

A book of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the building and development of Vietnam’s diplomacy deeply imbued with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo” made debut at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 21.

The book is divided into three parts, with the first focusing on the important role of and major contributions of diplomacy to national construction and defense. It consists of an overview article and seven speeches the Party leader delivered at meetings of the Party Central Committee and national diplomatic and foreign affairs conferences.

The second part – Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs for Independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development – gathers 78 speeches, writings, interviews, letters, and messages of the General Secretary at bilateral and multilateral diplomatic activities and forums, showing the close and harmonious coordination among the diplomatic pillars of Party-to-Party, State-to-State, and people-to-people diplomacy.

The third part is about the hallmarks of the country’s foreign affairs and diplomacy. It features 52 opinions of international experts, politicians, diplomats, researchers, and friends about General Secretary Trong’s role and contributions to the formation and development of Vietnam’s comprehensive and modern foreign policy. It also includes the memories, impressions, and stories shared by Vietnamese diplomats, journalists, and expatriates who used to accompany or meet the leader during his visits and working trips in the country and abroad, reflecting their sentiment towards, respect for, and trust in the Party and the General Secretary’s leadership.

Addressing the launch, Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, said the publication of the book demonstrates that the Party always views foreign affairs as an essential, constant, and important task of the entire political system and a major contributor to the national construction and defense.

She noted the book is the biggest and most meticulous and vivid demonstration of that unique and consistent characteristic of Vietnam’s diplomacy, she continued.

Mai held that it is a valuable reference book for those wishing to learn about the country’s foreign policy and also a clear illustration of the Party and State’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, diversification, and multilateralisation. It also reflects international experts, politicians, diplomats, and friends’ support for the Party leader’s role and contributions to foreign affairs over the past years.

Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said the book shows the General Secretary’s strategic vision, wisdom, and clear-sighted leadership and direction over foreign affairs and diplomacy.

Holding theoretical and practical values, it is a precious handbook on diplomacy for those working on foreign affairs of sectors, all-level authorities, and the entire political system, he added.