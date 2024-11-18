Party leader requests extra efforts to fulfill education, training reform goal

Party General Secretary To Lam attended a meeting with outstanding teachers and education managers in Hanoi on November 18, during which he asked for stronger efforts to complete the goal of education and training reform.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Chung)

The leader congratulated and commended the education sector, educators and educational administrators for recent achievements in education reform, while sending the best wishes to generations of teachers nationwide on the occasion of Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20).

He said that the world is undergoing transformative changes, making educational reform a global trend, and Vietnam cannot remain outside this.

To achieve the strategic goals in celebration of the 100th founding anniversary of the Party and the nation, leading the country firmly into an era of growth and prosperity, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with powers around the world, high-quality human resources have been considered a strategic breakthrough, and educational reform designated as a pivotal mission and strategic solution for the 14th Party Congress, he stressed.

The highest priority at present is to complete the reform of education and training, and the goal of human resources development serving the national construction and defence, the leader added.

He underlined the importance of focusing on building socialist people; enhancing education on personality, ethics, lifestyle, legal knowledge, and civic awareness; teaching the languages and writings of ethnic minorities; and teaching the Vietnamese language and popularising the Vietnamese culture abroad.

He proposed aligning training programs with the country's development goals and priorities by identifying the demands and training content based on the specific requirements set by agencies, organisations, and enterprises employing labourers.

The Party chief also emphasised the requirement for a close integration of teaching and scientific research in higher and postgraduate education, and a robust overhaul of educational content and teaching methods, towards increasing learners' knowledge, skills, and qualities with greater emphasis on hands-on practice and applying knowledge to realities.

Some immediate tasks include implementing solutions to completely eradicate illiteracy, particularly in remote areas and among ethnic minority communities. Additionally, there should be a nationwide campaign to launch the “Digital Literacy Movement”, promoting access to education and essential digital skills for all citizens.

He said he believes that with the nation’s tradition of valuing education and talents, a team of dedicated and passionate teachers, and the decisive and coordinated involvement of the entire political system, the education sector will weather all difficulties and challenges to successfully implement the education and training reform.

On this occasion, the Party leader awarded the third-class Labour Order to the University of Economics and Business under the Vietnam National University - Hanoi (VNU) in recognition of its contributions to training, scientific research, and technology.

Vietnamplus