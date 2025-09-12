Nearly 7 million visitors attend National Achievements Exhibition within 13 days

The exhibition honoring the country's achievements in Hanoi, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), attracted 6.68 million visits over a span of just 13 days, from August 28 to September 9.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh chairs a working session to review, recognize, and conclude the National Achievements Exhibition, held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day.

At peak times, daily attendance surged to over one million, highlighting strong public interest in the country’s development milestones and progress.

On the afternoon of September 11, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh chaired a working session with representatives from ministries, agencies, and relevant bodies to review, recognize, and conclude the National Achievements Exhibition, held in celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day.

The exhibition, titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” is a significant political and cultural event marking the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025) and is the largest showcase of its kind ever held. It is open to the public free of charge, welcoming domestic and international visitors through September 9 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh Commune.

During the exhibition period, numerous international delegations visited the National Achievements Exhibition. Notable guests included a high-level delegation from Laos, led by General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and State President Thongloun Sisoulith, and a senior delegation from Cambodia, headed by President of the Cambodian Senate and President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The exhibition also welcomed military delegations from Russia, Laos, Cambodia, and Cuba, as well as representatives from various embassies, underscoring the event’s international significance and diplomatic engagement.

In response to overwhelming public interest, the Prime Minister approved an extension of the National Achievements Exhibition until September 15, ten days beyond the originally scheduled closing date of September 5.

The exhibition honoring the country's achievements in Hanoi to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the National Day attracts nearly seven million visitors as of September 9. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the working session, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh emphasized that preparations for the exhibition’s closing ceremony must be carried out meticulously, ensuring safety, solemnity, and cost-effectiveness while still reflecting the event’s national significance.

He underscored that the closing ceremony should leave a lasting impression, marking the success of the event and reinforcing public confidence as the country moves forward into a new era of prosperity, strength, and happiness.

Related News National achievements exhibition draws nearly 7 million visitors

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh