PM approves Pham Duc An as Chairman of Da Nang People’s Committee

Born in 1970 in the central province of Nghe An, Pham Duc An has extensive experience in the banking sector.

Pham Duc An, new Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee for the 2021 – 2026 tenure. (Source: baochinhphu.vn)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 13 signed a decision approving the election of Pham Duc An, Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee for the 2020 – 2025 term, as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 tenure.

Born in 1970 in the central province of Nghe An, An has extensive experience in the banking sector.

He previously served as Deputy General Director of the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), General Director of the Vietnam – Russia Joint Venture Bank (VRB), and Chief of Office at the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

In May 2020, he became Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members Council of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank).

He also held the position of Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term, before assuming the post of Deputy Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee.

On September 8, 2025, at its third session, the 10th People’s Council of Da Nang elected An as Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2021–2026 term.

VNA