Digital literacy must become a revolutionary, comprehensive movement

From left: Party General Secretary To Lam (2nd), National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (1st), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (3rd) at the conference in Hanoi on September 13. (Photo: VNA)

The Party Committee of the National Assembly (NA) and the NA Standing Committee, on September 13, held a thematic conference on a digital knowledge and skills framework for a modern legislature, with around 10,000 delegates attending online from various locations.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation, attended and delivered a keynote speech at the event, which also saw the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

In his opening speech, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said that building on the achievements of the previous tenure in developing an electronic parliament, the NA has upgraded and launched the “National Assembly 2.0” application with major improvements and new utilities.

He noted the importance of following the Party chief’s directive that science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation must serve as a key driving force and the “golden key” to help Vietnam make breakthroughs, overcome challenges, and realize its aspiration for prosperity and strength.

In his speech, Party General Secretary To Lam praised the NA’s efforts in methodically and effectively rolling out its “mass digital literacy—digital NA” movement in line with the practical needs of each unit.

He stressed that improving digital literacy for officials, civil servants, and the public must be considered a core task, closely linked with administrative reform and socio-economic development. The “mass digital literacy” movement must be developed into a revolutionary, nationwide, comprehensive, and deeply rooted campaign.

Party General Secretary To Lam tours a "digital National Assembly" exhibition at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

For the coming time, he urged the NA Party Committee and relevant agencies to promptly issue the official framework of digital knowledge and skills, along with curricula and training materials following the conference, and to conduct training targeted to the right people with the right needs.

The Party leader requested coordination with the National Data Center to integrate training outcomes and digital skills certification of NA staff into the VNeID digital ID platform and to make completion of the “mass digital literacy” program one of the criteria for evaluating officials and Party members in their annual performance and commendation reviews. The goal is to ensure that 100 percent of deputies, staff, and civil servants of the NA acquire basic digital knowledge and skills by 2026.

On the occasion, Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and other Party and State leaders pressed the button to launch the “Mass digital literacy—digital National Assembly” platform and witnessed NA units sign a pact of commitments to implement the movement.

Vietnamplus