Party leader hails General Department of Politics’ role

Party General Secretary To Lam has hailed the significant role of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) in military political affairs.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the ceremony to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the department (December 22, 1944 - 2024) in Hanoi on December 12. (Photo: SGGP)

The General Department of Politics as the Party's strategic advisory body directs, guides, and directly implements integrated solutions to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Party-related and political works within the military.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the department (December 22, 1944 - 2024) in Hanoi on December 12, the Party chief, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the outstanding achievements, breakthrough development, and glorious tradition of the department over the past 80 years, underlining its great contributions to victories of the VPA.

Emphasizing that ensuring national defense and security remains a vital and constant task for the entire Party, people, and army, the leader said that the Party and State place extreme importance on strengthening military and defense capabilities, and on building a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern VPA.

That requires further promoting the role and sense of responsibility of the General Department of Politics, political agencies, along with political commissars and officers of political affairs across the army, he noted, urging them to continue upholding the glorious traditions of the nation, the VPA, and the department.

Besides thoroughly grasping the Party's viewpoints and guidelines as well as the State's policies and laws on military and defense affairs, the department should actively advise the Politburo, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and the Central Military Commission on measures for implementing relevant resolutions, directives, conclusions and regulations of the Party, along with policies and laws of the State, thus effectively safeguarding the Fatherland, he requested.

The Party chief also asked the department to focus on preparing for Party congresses within the army for the 2025 - 2030 tenure.

The army's Party organization must pioneer in implementing the Party's policies on building and rectifying the Party and the political system, promoting the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, moral examples, and lifestyle, and continuing to streamline the political system's organizational apparatus to ensure efficient and effective operations, he demanded.

General Secretary To Lam also underscored the need for the General Department of Politics to keep improving political education within the entire army, ensuring the Party’s absolute, direct, and comprehensive leadership over the military and building a politically strong VPA.

He pointed out the importance of improving the quality of learning Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, the Party's viewpoints and guidelines, and the State's policies and laws making sure that all soldiers and officers have strong political mettle, staying absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, Party, State and people, are capable of identifying and foiling sabotage plots, and immune themselves from “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.

The leader also asked the General Department to actively coordinate closely with central committees, ministries, agencies, mass organizations, and localities in building and strengthening the people-based national defense in combination with people-based security.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, the Party General Secretary presented the first-class Independence Order to the General Department of Politics.

