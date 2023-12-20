Party leader demands continued efforts to ensure peaceful, happy life for people

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second from left) attends the conference of the Central Public Security Party Committee in Hanoi on December 20. (Photo: VNA)

The event saw the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who are also Politburo members and members of the CPSPC Standing Board. It was chaired by Gen. To Lam – Politburo member, Secretary of the CPSPC, and Minister of Public Security.



Participants shared the view that in 2023, the CPSPC has shown effective and comprehensive leadership, direction, and implementation of tasks while firmly maintaining the strategic proactiveness, peace, stability, security, and social safety to successfully serve the country’s socio-economic development, international integration, and national construction and safeguarding.



The CPSPC has advised the Party and State on many important policies and measures about political security and social order and safety. It has also taken many drastic measures about the Party and political system building and rectification to develop a truly clean and strong public security force, they noted.



Addressing the conference, Party General Secretary Trong, President Thuong, and PM Chinh highly valued efforts and achievements by the CPSPC and the Ministry of Public Security this year.



Stressing some focal tasks for the coming time, the General Secretary asked the CPSPC to actively, methodologically, and systematically consider and give advice to the Party, the State, and local Party committees and administrations about policies and laws on socio-economic development, defence and security safeguarding, and external relations.



He requested the continuation of comprehensive and fruitful implementation of the policies and measures for ensuring national security, sovereignty, and territory, along with more drastic and effective efforts to carry out anti-crime solutions to guarantee a peaceful and happy life for the people.



In addition, the CPSPC needs to keep taking the lead in implementing the resolutions of the 11th and 12th Party Central Committee’s fourth meetings and Conclusion No. 21-KL/TW, issued at the fourth meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee, on enhancing the Party and political system building and rectification, and resolutely fighting the degradation of political thought, morality and lifestyle as well as phenomena of “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.

VNA