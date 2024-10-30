Party leader chairs meeting on combatting corruption, wastefulness

Party General Secretary To Lam on October 30 emphasised that the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena should not be abused to hinder development or pursue personal gains.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena in Hanoi on October 30. (Photo: Viet Chung)

Chairing a meeting of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena in Hanoi, the leader lauded efforts against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena over the past time, saying many cases have been brought to trial as scheduled, with sentences that balance strictness and compassion, earning widespread public approval and praise.

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also head of the committee, pointed to limitations regarding asset evaluation, judicial assistance, the hunt for and extradition of fugitives who have fled abroad, and asset recovery.

He, therefore, urged all-level Party Committees and organisations, along with competent agencies to step up the work, noting that combating wastefulness should hold the same importance as fighting corruption and other negative phenomena.

It is a must to concertedly implement solutions from the grassroots level upward to practise thrift and combat wastefulness. This includes fostering a culture of anti-wastefulness across society, establishing it as a standard of ethics and social norm, the Party chief said.

Party General Secretary To Lam ordered the review, adjustment, and supplementation of relevant regulations and laws, prioritising the assessment and resolution of outstanding problems related to key national projects, as well as ineffective and loss-making ones.

The Party leader emphasised that efforts must be closely tied to accelerating socio-economic development and achieving the targets outlined in the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. He called for enhanced direction, monitoring, inspection, and auditing in the areas prone to corruption and wastefulness, while addressing urgent issues raised by the community.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of minimising any impact on the normal operations of agencies and businesses.

The General Secretary suggested building a culture of integrity, free from corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena among officials, Party members, and the public, to create a strong ripple effect throughout society. He also underlined the role of technology and digital transformation in the work.

According to a report presented at the meeting, since the 26th session of the steering committee on August 14, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has handled and recommended action against 247 Party organisations and 441 Party members, while referring 26 cases to investigative authorities for further action.

The Politburo, Secretariat, and Inspection Commission have disciplined six senior officials under their management.

Vietnamplus