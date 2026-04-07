With 495 out of 495 deputies voting in favor, representing 100 percent of those present and 99 percent of all members, the National Assembly adopted a resolution electing General Secretary To Lam as State President for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Party General Secretary To Lam elected State President

Continuing the first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee, on the morning of April 7, the National Assembly voted to elect General Secretary To Lam to the position of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term.

Personal profile of Party General Secretary To Lam

Date of birth: July 10, 1957

Place of origin: Hung Yen Province

Political theory qualifications: Advanced level

Professional qualifications: Professor of Security Science; Doctor of Law

Positions held by Party General Secretary To Lam

- General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 13th (since August 2024) and 14th tenures

- Member of the Politburo in the 12th, 13th, and 14th tenures

- Member of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th tenures

- President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Chairman of the Council for National Defense and Security (May 22, 2024 - October 21, 2024)

- Secretary of the Central Military Commission (since August 2024)

- Head of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena

- Deputy to the National Assembly in the 14th, 15th and 16th tenures

Career profile of Party General Secretary To Lam

1974–1979: Studied at the People’s Security University (now the People’s Security Academy).

1979–2010: Officer at the Ministry of Public Security.

2010–2016: Deputy Minister of Public Security.

2016–2024: Secretary of the Party Committee of the Central Public Security; Minister of Public Security.

January 2019: Promoted to the rank of General in the People’s Public Security Forces.

May 2024: Elected President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

August 3, 2024: Elected by the Party Central Committee as General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

January 22, 2026: At the 14th National Party Congress, elected as a member of the 14th Party Central Committee for the 2026–2031 term.

January 23, 2026: At the first plenum, the 14th Party Central Committee unanimously re-elected him as General Secretary of the 14th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

January 30, 2026: Assigned by the Politburo to serve on the Secretariat during the 14th tenure.

April 7, 2026: At the first session of the 16th National Assembly, General Secretary To Lam was elected President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for the 2026–2031 term.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh