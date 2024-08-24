Party General Secretary, President meets with outstanding overseas Vietnamese

On this occasion, they raised their opinions, assessments, comments, recommendations and proposals on a number of OV-related issues.

Party General Secretary and President To Lam received 60 outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OV) out of more than 400 from 42 countries and territories attending the 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese and the 2024 forum of OV intellectuals and experts in Hanoi on August 23.

The OVs expressed their honor to meet the top leader, saying that the meeting demonstrates the attention of the Party, the State and the General Secretary and President personally to overseas Vietnamese. On this occasion, they raised their opinions, assessments, comments, recommendations and proposals on a number of OV-related issues.

Reporting to the General Secretary and President about the congress, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed that OV associations always receive special attention and affection from the Party and State leaders, ministries, sectors, localities and people at home as well as OV communities in countries.

Their policy recommendations have been recognized by domestic authorities, translated into policies and legal regulations and appreciated by the people, Son said.

Warmly welcoming the OV delegates, Party General Secretary and President Lam emphasized that for the country and the Vietnamese people, the OV community is always an inseparable part.

Informing the delegates about the country’s current situation, the leader said that after nearly 40 years of renovation, the country has achieved great results. Vietnam has become a world leading food exporter. It is now the 40th largest economy globally, with import and export turnover in the top 20. The country's role and position are increasingly consolidated.

"These achievements were made partly thanks to the valuable contributions of overseas Vietnamese," he noted.

Remittances and investments of OVs have contributed significantly to promoting production, business and socio-economic development, and improving the lives of people in the country, he said, adding many OV experts and intellectuals have made important contributions to training high-quality human resources for and transferring technology to Vietnam.

The leaders also acknowledged and appreciated the wholehearted and valuable advice and consultations of OVs on high-tech development, green and sustainable development, preserving and promoting Vietnamese culture, language, and upholding the great national unity at this year's conference.

He also said the overseas Vietnamese community also made very important contributions to the successes of Vietnam’s people-to-people diplomacy in the renovation process.

Through cultural and religious exchange activities, OVs have been contributing to preserving and promoting national cultural values, building the image of a beautiful and hospitable Vietnam, and enhancing the position and prestige of the country in the international arena.

He called on OV experts, intellectuals, scientists, and those who can gain fast access to modern technology and advanced knowledge to continue to contribute to the homeland’s construction and development.

The leader expected that OVs will not only return home to invest but also serve as a bridge to bring Vietnamese goods and brands to the world; promote Vietnam's cultural identity and fine traditions to international friends.

