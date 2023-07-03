Party General Secretary chairs Central Military Commission’s session

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s sixth session in Hanoi on July 3.

The working session is to review the fulfillment of military and national defence tasks, and Party building in the first half of this year, and roll out tasks for the last six months.

At the beginning of the session, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang announced the Politburo’s decision to appoint President Vo Van Thuong to join the Standing Board of the commission for the 2020-2025 term.

In his remarks, Trong urged the entire army to stay ready and prepare plans in response to non-traditional security challenges, and participate in natural disaster prevention and control, and search and rescue operations, especially in the upcoming storm season.

He also stressed that the army should improve the quality of training and exercise, raise its combat readiness, and maintain its role as the core in building strong all-people defence.

It is necessary ensure logistics services and technologies, and boost the defence industry towards modernity, while improving the quality of international integration and defence diplomacy, he continued.

Regarding Party building in the military, the Party chief laid emphasis on developing a strong contingent of officials who have morality, talents and reputation.

He also urged better performance in the mass mobilisation work, helping people in socio-economic development, natural disaster and disease prevention and control, and joining the building of the political foundation in localities.

It is a must to keep a close watch on localities to coordinate with all-level Party Committees, local authorities and public security force in building safe localities, and preventing “hot spots” and complicated cases, the leader said.

Other tasks included preparing for major national celebrations in 2024, and promoting the information work so that people at home and international friends understand more about the history of the Vietnamese army.

The Party leader noted that policies and guidelines of the Central Military Commission need to be popularised among all officers and soldiers, and called for stronger efforts in the army to achieve all the tasks set for the second half and the whole year.

According to a report presented at the meeting, over the past six months, the Central Ministry Commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and all-level Party Committee instructed the entire army to stay united and overcome challenges to fulfil their tasks.

The army made outstanding performance in both national defence and production, proved its core role in building all-people defence and served as the main force in disaster prevention and control, and search and rescue operations.

International integration and defence diplomacy were carried out actively and flexibly, the report said, noting that the army actively participated in UN peacekeeping operations, humanitarian aid and earthquake relief in Turkey, which has been highly valued by the international community.