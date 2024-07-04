Party chief’s book on Vietnamese culture building popularised in military

The Central Military Commission’s Standing Board held a conference to popularise the contents of the book on building and developing advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity.

The Central Military Commission’s Standing Board on July 4 held a conference to popularise the contents of the book on building and developing advanced Vietnamese culture rich in national identity authored by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to key military officials and members of the Party Organisation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).

An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)

Along with raising participants’ awareness of the Party headed by the leader on developing the Vietnamese culture, the event also aimed to help officials and Party members as well as units to specify and apply contents of the book following their conditions and tasks.

After the conference, members of the Party Committees and commanders of units are expected to continue to direct the popularisation of the book to officials and Party members in the units in association with the Party building and rectification activities and important political events of the units.

Briefing participants on the drafting process of the book, Associate Prof. Dr. Vu Trong Lam, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, said that the book was edited and published by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Su That National Political Publishing House, the Communist Review Magazine, the Vietnam News Agency, and other relevant agencies.

The editing work started in March 2023, he said, adding that it made debut on June 21 on the occasion of the 99th Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

The 928-page book is a collection of 92 writings, speeches, talks, excerpts from interviews, and letters by the Party chief, with the earliest piece dating back to 1968. The contents reflect his profound concern over building, preserving and developing the Vietnamese culture with traditional and modern elements to contribute to national construction and development, as well as the promotion of strengths from the Vietnamese people and culture in building a prosperous and happy nation, he said.

Meanwhile, Colonel, Prof. Dr. Dinh Xuan Dung, former member of the Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and the Arts, introduced major contents of the book.

The book has three parts, with the first comprising 19 speeches and articles of the Party chief at national cultural conferences, Party Central Committee’s meetings and other important meetings. the second featuring 73 speeches, articles and letters that the Party leader wrote about culture and the process of building and development of cultural facilities; and the third containng 32 articles and interviews of officials, Party members and people highlighting their process of studying and specifying orientations and policies of the Party and directions of the Party General Secretary at national cultural conferences.

It also includes over 90 documentary photos capturing moments of the Party leader in cultural activities, working trips to localities and cultural sector units, and engaging with artists and intellectuals nationwide, Colonel Dung said.

VNA