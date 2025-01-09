Party chief visits Military Region 7

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, led a delegation to visit and work with Military Region 7 on January 8.

Party General Secretary To Lam (right), who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, reviews the guard of honour during his working visit to Military Region 7 on January 8. (Photo: VNA)

During the working session in Ho Chi Minh City, the Party leader asked Military Region 7 to thoroughly understand and implement resolutions and directives of the Party, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, especially the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, that of the 11th Party Congress of the army, and the one issued at the eighth session of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee pertaining to the strategy for safeguarding the Fatherland in the new context.

He underscored the importance of strengthening the Party building and rectification within the military.

Calling for close coordination to have a good grasp of the situation and provide timely advice on policies and actions, Party General Secretary To Lam said Military Region 7 ought to be prepared to effectively respond to all circumstances while avoiding passivity to help guarantee political security, public order, and social safety in the region. He also directed it to adjust its defense and combat readiness plans in line with the evolving situation, while enhancing defense management in the localities it covers.

The leader highlighted the need to continuously improve the overall quality, combat readiness, and capabilities of the armed forces within Military Region 7. He also urged efforts to help with building an elite, streamlined, and strong military.

It is also necessary to intensify training, drills, and education, strengthen logistics, technical, and financial support for the performance of duties, and step up defense diplomacy, he requested, expressing his belief that the armed forces of Military Region 7 will excellently fulfill their tasks and obtain even greater achievements to contribute to the building of the socialist Fatherland in the new era.

Prior to the working session, General Secretary Lam and the delegation laid flowers and offered incense in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh at the memorial within the headquarters of Military Region 7.

