Party chief urges developing officials capable of steering Vietnam into new era

The General Secretary underlined the resolve to achieve a growth rate of at least 8% in 2025, laying the groundwork for double-digit growth in the following period. He noted that these are mandatory targets, with no alternative path to success.

Party General Secretary To Lam talks to planned personnel groomed for membership of the 14th Party Central Committee on June 17. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam stressed the importance of building a contingent of competent and capable officials to lead the country into a new era while talking to planned personnel groomed for membership of the 14th Party Central Committee on June 17.

Regarding the overarching goals, vision, and requirements for national development in the current period, General Secretary Lam emphasized that Vietnam is in the process of building socialism under the guidance of the Platform on national construction in the transition to socialism, which was supplemented in 2011, and defines both the overarching and directional goals for the country.

To concretize these goals, the 13th National Party Congress set the centennial development goals of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 - the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam; and becoming a developed socialist country with high income by 2045 - the 100th anniversary of the founding of the nation.

The Party chief highlighted the consensus on the vision for a new era - that of strong and prosperous national development, starting from the 14th National Party Congress. He affirmed that this vision must remain consistent and steadfast, calling for strong determination to realize the above-said goals.

Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that this is a very hard task, requiring deep reflection, intellect, and practical insight to find the right path forward; and that achieving these goals demands extraordinary efforts and breakthrough solutions.

The current focus is building an independent and self-reliant economy that develops rapidly and sustainably, establishing a new growth model driven primarily by science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and unlocking all available resources to advance national development.

Emphasizing that much remains to be done to improve people's lives, the Party leader noted that in the coming time, the Politburo will continue to discuss breakthrough solutions to two fundamental issues directly affecting the population: Reforming and enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare system, with a strong shift from disease prevention to treatment, reducing medical costs for citizens, and ultimately moving toward universal free healthcare; and driving breakthroughs in education and training, with a focus on nurturing a new generation to meet the demands of the country's next stage of development.

Party chief To Lam stated that the Party Central Committee has been directing the implementation of multiple breakthrough policies and solutions, highlighting the restructuring of organizational apparatus and administrative units has gained significant momentum, with many initiatives completed ahead of their original schedules. The Politburo has decided to implement these reforms comprehensively and uniformly nationwide from July 1.

Regarding institutional overhaul, the Party leader stressed that Resolution No.66-NQ/TW, dated April 30, 2025, on reforming law-making and enforcement activities to meet national development requirements in the new era, sets clear targets of removing legal bottlenecks in 2025, completing legal documents aligned with the three-tier state apparatus by 2027, and refining the legal environment for business and investment to position Vietnam among ASEAN’s top three best investment climates by 2028.

By 2045, the vision is to build a modern and high-quality legal system that is strictly and consistently enforced, propelling the country to a high-income and developed status under a socialist orientation. Party General Secretary To Lam said.

Meanwhile, he stated that Politburo’s Resolution No.57, dated December 22, 2024, identifies the development of science–technology, innovation, and digital transformation as a strategic breakthrough and a major driver to promote national modernization, renew national management, and promote rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

The resolution has received strong public endorsement and high expectations for national growth, he said, adding the Central Steering Committee for the Development of Science, Technology, Innovation, and Digital Transformation will focus on implementing over 600 specific tasks, which will be tracked weekly and monthly, with clear lines of accountability and rigorous oversight. Local Party organizations and authorities at all levels are required to translate the resolution into actions, ensuring substantive progress.

He affirmed the Party’s commitment to private sector development, citing Resolution 68, dated May 4, 2025, which underscores the role of private enterprises as a crucial engine of the national economy. He laid stress on the significance of distinguishing between the state economy and state-owned enterprises, stating that the state economy maintains a leading role and the state possesses sufficient tools and resources to guide the socialist-oriented economy.

Regarding Resolution 59, dated January 24, 2025, on international integration in the new situation, he underscored that integration is no longer confined to diplomatic engagement but requires proactive and creative participation of the whole political system, citizens, enterprises, and sectors.

The Party chief underlined the Party-building requirements in the current era, urging continuous innovation in leadership methods and governance. He noted the Party must enhance its capacity for self-renewal and self-perfection.

Among the most critical factors of Party building, he said, is the personnel work, describing it as the root of all works and the deciding element in the success or failure of the revolution. Building a contingent of capable and visionary cadres is essential for leading the nation into the new era – that of the nation's rise, he underscored.

