Party chief requests public security forces to take lead in Party building

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong asked the people's public security force to further promote its leading role in Party building and rectification while addressing a conference of the Central Public Security Party Committee in Hanoi on June15.

The conference also attracted the participation of President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who are Politburo members and members of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, among others.

The Party chief, who is also a member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, commended the force for fulfilling its assigned political tasks, contributing to safeguarding the Fatherland, maintaining socio-political stability, security, and safety, creating a stable and peaceful environment to serve socio-economic development missions, and raising the country’s position and reputation in the international arena.

He praised the Central Public Security Party Committee, and the Ministry of Public Security for leading the political system in bringing the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution to life; renovating and re-organizing the apparatus, and rearranging the contingent of personnel to meet requirements and tasks of security and order protection; and taking the lead in national digital transformation and administrative reform, thereby contributing to building e-government, digital government, digital economy, and digital society, and creating a "breakthrough" in improving state management of security and order.

Notably, for the first time, the people's public security force has sent officers to join the United Nations peacekeeping mission, and a working delegation to participate in rescue and humanitarian assistance to help the Turkish people overcome the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, Trong stressed.

In addition, the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security have also promoted their core role and pioneered in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena, he added.

The Party leader requested the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security to continue promoting the core role in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 12-NQ/TW on stepping up the building of a transparent, strong, regular, elite, and modern public security force to well meet all requirements and tasks in the new situation.

It is necessary to continue considering the building of the Party and the force as a key mission in the current term and following tenures, he stressed.