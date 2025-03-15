Party chief requests continued review and revisions to draft Political Report

Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also head of the sub-committee, called for continued review and revisions to the draft Political Report, saying that it must guide the nation's development in the years ahead.

Party General Secretary To Lam chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on March 15 chaired a meeting of the sub-committee in charge of drafting documents for the 14th National Party Congress, in which he requested that the Political Report should be a "torch" to light the way for the country's development in the coming period.

Attending the meeting were members of the subcommittee: Politburo member, State President Luong Cuong; Politburo member, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; Politburo member, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; and Politburo member, Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; among others.

Politburo member Nguyen Xuan Thang, who also serves as President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, standing member of the subcommittee, and head of the editorial team, presented a report examining and finalising the draft Political Report for submission to the 14th National Party Congress, and outlined key tasks ahead of the Party Central Committee's 11th meeting.

In his closing speech, Party General Secretary To Lam, who is also head of the sub-committee, called for continued review and revisions to the draft Political Report, saying that it must guide the nation's development in the years ahead.

He urged the sub-committee to delve deeper into defining Vietnam’s “new growth model” in the coming period, especially fundamental factors for rapid and sustainable progress. Early preparations in infrastructure and human resources are also crucial to chase double-digit growth. Innovation in human resource development, particularly in education and training, was highlighted as a cornerstone, with a call to study and learn from advanced global education systems to build a modern national education framework.

Pushing for a sweeping review of the political system streamlining and restructuring of administrative units at all levels, he noted that it is not only about redrawing administrative boundaries but also reorganising economic spaces, redefining roles, decentralising power, and optimising resource allocation and coordination.

The draft report, he said, should integrate sci-tech, and digital transformation across governance, national defence -security, socio-economic sectors, balancing growth with socio-cultural development to improve people's material and spiritual lives and clearly demonstrate the superiority of socialism.

He directed the sub-committee to factor in global and regional trends, update achievements in national defence-security and foreign affairs, while setting clear perspectives, directions and solutions. Vietnam’s proactive approach to global integration and its positive contributions to global and regional issues should also be reflected in the draft report.

Standing members of the sub-committee and the editorial team were instructed to continue working closely with the Party Charter subcommittee to refine viewpoints and guidelines on Party building, ensuring that they match up with the Party’s crucial role and mission in this historic era.

With the 14th National Party Congress approaching against a backdrop of global uncertainties, the top leader urged the sub-committee to adopt a fresh mindset, stay attuned to emerging developments, gather feedback from all levels of society, and coordinate with other sub-committees to finalise the draft report to the highest standard.

VNA