Party chief orders efforts to build revolutionary, regular, elite, modern army

Policies and decisions adopted by the 12th Party Congress of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) for the 2025 – 2030 tenure provide important guidance for building a clean, strong, exemplary Military Party Organisation.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the closing ceremony of the 12th VPA Party Congress in Hanoi on October 2, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

They also develop a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern people’s army, said Party General Secretary To Lam.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 12th VPA Party Congress in Hanoi on October 2, the Party leader, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, said that the congress marks a new chapter in developing the army and modernizing national defense, ensuring the military grows stronger, remains an absolute, loyal, and reliable political and combat force of the party, state, and people, and serves as the solid core of the all-people national defense system and the cause of national protection.

General Secretary To Lam stressed that in recent years, under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership and the State’s centralized and unified management, the VPA Party Organization has guided the armed forces to achieve significant accomplishments in various fields, particularly in groundbreaking strides in science, technology, and the defense industry.

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates at the closing ceremony of the 12th VPA Party Congress in Hanoi on October 2, 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

He also called for intensified efforts to strengthen national defense, firmly protect the country’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and contribute to building a peaceful, prosperous, civilized, and happy nation.

The Party leader attributed the congress’s success to meticulous and serious preparations by units of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence and the contributions, efforts, and intelligence of officers, Party members, and the public nationwide, especially the direct leadership of the Politburo and the Secretariat.

The congress demonstrates the high unity of will and trust of the VPA Party Organization and the entire armed forces, serving as a powerful motivation for officers, soldiers, professional military personnel, defense workers, and militia and self-defense forces across the country to strive forward, overcome difficulties and challenges, and work together in solidarity to build a rapidly advancing, strong, and modern army, he said.

General Secretary To Lam called on Party committees and commanders at all levels to focus on leading, directing, and effectively organizing the widespread popularization and communication of the congress’s outcomes within the VPA Party Organization and the entire armed forces.

Relevant agencies were tasked with rigorously studying and learning, thoroughly grasping the congress’s resolution and documents, promptly finalizing and issuing action programs and plans at all levels, and systematically implementing the congress’s resolution.

Delegates strongly endorsed the Central Military Commission’s documents submitted to the congress, focusing on key directions, major objectives, and breakthroughs, as well as principal tasks and solutions for leading military and defense work, and building a military Party organization that is clean and strong, with comprehensive leadership capacity and high combat readiness in the tenure. The congress gave its full support to the Party Central Committee’s draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

It approved the resolution, setting nine key objectives, three breakthrough areas, and ten tasks and solutions related to the military and defense work, along with seven tasks and solutions for building the VPA Party Organization in the tenure and fulfilling the goal of developing a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern army one tenure ahead of the schedule outlined in the Resolution of the 11th VPA Party Congress.

Vietnamplus