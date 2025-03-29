Party chief offers incense to fallen heroes in Da Nang

Party General Secretary To Lam laid wreaths and offered incense to heroic martyrs at a memorial site in the central city of Da Nang on March 29.

Party General Secretary To Lam offers incense to fallen heroes (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam laid wreaths and offered incense to heroic martyrs at a memorial site in the central city of Da Nang on March 29 on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the municipal Party Organisation (March 28) and the 50th anniversary of the city’s liberation (March 29).

Accompanied by officials from the Party Central Committee and the city, the Party chief led the delegation in a moment of silence. With profound gratitude, they bowed in reverence to President Ho Chi Minh and the heroic martyrs, commemorating their noble sacrifices to the country.

They pledged to live, work, and dedicate themselves to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, striving to be worthy of the enduring legacy left by previous generations.

VNA