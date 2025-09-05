Party chief highlights nuclear power development as long-term strategy

Nuclear energy development must be defined as a long-term strategic goal with vital importance in socio-economic development and ensuring national defence and security, Party General Secretary To Lam said.

Party General Secretary To Lam (C) and PM Pham Minh Chinh (left) are briefed on the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. (Photo: VNA)

Nuclear energy development must be defined as a long-term strategic goal with vital importance in socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security, Party General Secretary To Lam said at a working session with the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) under the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hanoi on September 4.

Nuclear energy must ensure absolute safety for people, the environment, and society while strictly complying with guidelines set by international atomic energy agencies, the General Secretary told the session, which also saw the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The Party chief called for refining policies and mechanisms to support nuclear energy development amid evolving conditions. He proposed a national program on nuclear technology and safety to meet international security standards, enhance core scientific capabilities, and ensure sustainable nuclear power development. He also urged strengthening the Vietnam Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety’s capacity and coordination on radiation and nuclear safety.

VINATOM must continue serving as a key unit for scientific and technological research, technical support, response to incidents, scientific data supply, applied research, and training of quality human resources, he said.

The Party leader advocated for increased investment in national research and testing infrastructure, with a focus on safe and effective implementation of key national projects. Strategic efforts should focus on advancing Vietnam’s nuclear technology capabilities while supporting research projects that would eventually allow the country to master technologies supporting rare earth and nuclear-related industries and those driving digital transformation, he said.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary To Lam also underscored the importance of digital transformation and safe data management. Priorities include building an interconnected environmental radiation monitoring network, digitizing data and equipment, and establishing a transparent yet controlled data disclosure model to reinforce public trust. He further pushed for technology-driven solutions like radiation source mapping and AI tools for region-specific risk assessments.

Established in 1979, with its predecessor being the Da Lat Nuclear Research Institute (founded in 1976), VINATOM now oversees 12 units, including three administrative divisions and nine research and deployment units in Hanoi, Da Lat, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang.

As of 2025, VINATOM has 768 employees, including one professor, 15 associate professors, 81 doctors, and over 350 postgraduates, with many internationally recognized experts. It manages critical establishments, such as the Da Lat Nuclear Reactor and Hanoi’s electron beam accelerator.

Vietnamplus