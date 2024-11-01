Party chief clarifies major issues on new era of nation

General Secretary To Lam of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee on October 31 had a discussion with participants of a training course for officials planned for the 14th Party Central Committee.

Prof. Dr. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee on October 31 had a discussion with participants of a training course for officials planned for the 14th Party Central Committee, focusing on a number of issues on a new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the discussion (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief said that this is an era of development and prosperity under the leadership of the CPV, with the successful building of a socialist Vietnam with wealthy people, a strong nation, and a democratic, fair, and civilised society standing shoulder to shoulder with the world's great powers, in which every citizen enjoys a prosperous and happy life and receives support to develop and get rich, making more and more contributions to global peace, stability, development, human happiness, and global civilisation.

The era’s goal is to build a strong country with rich people and socialist society on a par with the world's powers. The top priority in the new era is to successfully realise the strategic goals of turning Vietnam into a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed socialist country with high income by 2045, while strongly inspiring national spirit, self-reliance, self-confidence, national pride, and aspiration for national development, and closely combining national strength with the strength of the era.

The starting point of the new era is the 14th National Party Congress, from which all Vietnamese people as a whole, under the leadership of the Party, will unite and join hands to make the most of opportunities and advantages and push back risks and challenges, prompting the country to develop comprehensively and strongly, make breakthroughs, and take off, stated the Party chief.

General Secretary To Lam emphasised that the great achievements gained during 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal) under the leadership of the Party have helped Vietnam accumulate position and strength for breakthrough development in the next stage.

From a poor, backward, low-level country which was blockaded and suffered from embargo, Vietnam has become a developing country with middle income, deeply and widely integrating into the world politics, the global economy, and the human civilisation, taking on many important international responsibilities, and promoting an active role in many important multilateral organisations and forums.

The nation's independence, sovereignty, solidarity and territorial integrity have been maintained, while its national interests have been ensured, he said.

The leader noted that the country’s economic scale in 2023 rose 96 times compared to that in 1996. Vietnam is among the top 40 largest economies in the world and top 20 in terms of trade and foreign investment attraction.

The country already set up diplomatic relations with 193 nations which are United Nations member states, and established partnerships, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive strategic partnerships with all major powers in the world and the regional.

The living standards of the people have significantly improved, with a marked reduction in the poverty rate. Vietnam has achieved its Millennium Development Goals ahead of schedule.

The country's political, economic, cultural, social, scientific, technological, defence, and security capacities have been continually strengthened. Vietnam has actively contributed to maintaining peace and stability in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese revolution history has affirmed that under the sound and judicious leadership of the Party, the spirit of self-reliance, self-confidence, self-strength, and national pride has been awakened, while the strength of the entire people has been mobilised and combined with the power of the era, helping the revolutionary ship of Vietnam to sail to miracles, Lam said.

He affirmed that the current moment is a time when the Party’s will is blended with the people's aspirations to build a prosperous and happy nation and successfully build socialism, bringing Vietnam to the same level with the world's powers on all the five continents.

