Party chief chairs Central Military Commission’s review conference

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, chaired the commission’s eighth session in Hanoi on December 25.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (2nd from R) and the State, Government and millitary leaders at the session (Photo: VNA)

The working session aimed at reviewing the fulfillment of military, national defence and Party building tasks in 2023 and roll out tasks for 2024.

In his conclusion, Trong commended the implementation of political tasks by the commission, the Ministry of National Defence, and the entire military so far this year.

The Party chief requested that the commission continues to effectively perform its strategic advisory role and implement the resolution of the 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th session on the national defence strategy in the new situation, in alignment with other military and defence strategies and resolutions on socio-economic development strategies, ensuring security-defence in the country's six economic regions.

He stressed that the commission has to enhance its strategic forecast capacity, and continue to advise the Party and the State in the promulgation of policies and legal documents on military and defence meeting the requirements in the new situation.

Trong suggested the commission launch cohesive and effective measures to enhance the overall quality and combat strength of the military, play a core role in building the national defence, and overhauling the organisation of military forces towards elite, streamlined and strong military in 2025.

He emphasised the need to continue expanding and improving the effectiveness of international integration and defence diplomacy, contributing to establishing a strategic balance in relations with partners, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the country's development, and preventing risks of war and conflict.

The military should continue to actively and responsibly participate in peacekeeping missions of the United Nations, humanitarian activities, search and rescue operations, and disaster and war consequence relief, he noted.

The leader also called for increased exchange of experiences and mutual learning between the Vietnamese military and its foreign peers, as well as the successful organisation of the second Vietnam international defence exhibition in December 2024.

It is necessary to care for the material and spiritual lives of officers and soldiers, especially those serving in remote, border, and island areas, as well as to continue with the search for and repatriation of the remains of fallen soldiers, he said.

Vietnamplus