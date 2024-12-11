Party chief calls for Dong Thap’s breakthrough development

Party General Secretary To Lam has urged the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to capitalise on its strengths and mobilise resources to make major breakthroughs, contributing to the development of the region and the nation as a whole.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Dong Thap province on December 11. (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with the Stading Board of the provincial Party Committee on December 11, the Party chief praised the province’s achievements over the past time, with improvement in socio-economic infrastructure, standout results in the areas of education-training, health care and culture, as well as better local livelihoods.

Highlighting the local advantages such as geographical location, transport connection ability and strong human resources, he said the province must lead the region in building an ecological agriculture system and modernising rural areas while sustainably developing the agricultural sector, making it a foundational pillar of the economy by 2030.

Looking toward 2050, the Party chief envisaged Dong Thap becoming a pioneer in economic resutructuring, opening up opportunities for such new economic sectors as ecological economy, freshwater economy, adaptive agriculture, multimodal transportion and health care.

To concretise the vision, Mr. To Lam stated that the province must pay due attention to the Party building work and focus on developing a streamlined, effective and strong political system, penning incentives to attract talents, and improving human resources quality. Besides, he laid stress on the significance of the drastic anti-corruption efforts and meticulous preparation for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels.

With its potential and strength, the province should develop high-tech and sustainable agriculture, promote sustainable tourism, and accelerate digital economy and innovation, he stated, underscoring that 2025 is a pivotal year for Dong Thap to realise its socio-economic development goals for the 2021-2025 period, and the resolution adopted at the 11th provincial Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure. He urged the province to carry out priority measures that drive economic growth while protecting the environment and ensuring social welfare.

He expressed his confidence that Dong Thap will successfully fulfil its development goals, contributing to realising the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress and improving citizens' quality of life.

Earlier, he offered incense and paid respect to Nguyen Sinh Sac, the father of President Ho Chi Minh, at his memorial site in Cao Lanh city.

Vietnamplus