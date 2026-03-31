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Party chief attends national conference reviewing March general election

A national conference was held in Hanoi on March 31 to review the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

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NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the conference (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the hybrid conference, which was organized by the National Election Council (NEC) and drew key Party and State officials, members of the NEC, leaders of central agencies and organizations, full-time National Assembly deputies, and leaders of 34 provinces and cities.

In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the elections were successfully conducted following thorough, proactive, and innovative preparations carried out with a high sense of responsibility by the NEC, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, as well as Party committees, authorities, and election bodies at all levels.

Under the comprehensive leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat, with direct and regular guidance from General Secretary To Lam, alongside the participation of the entire political system and strong public support, the election was organized successfully and widely recognized both domestically and internationally, he noted.

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Officials at the conference held in Hanoi on March 31 to review the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. (Photo: SGGP)

He described the election as a major nationwide political event and an important milestone in advancing the building of a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people, and for the people, while promoting administrative reform, implementing the two-tier local government model, and accelerating the application of information technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence across social life.

Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on delegates to actively contribute practical and substantive opinions drawn from their experiences in organizing elections at their respective agencies and localities to ensure the conference’s success.

At the conference, representatives of the NEC presented a comprehensive report reviewing the organization of the election, assessing achievements as well as remaining shortcomings in leadership, coordination, and implementation.

The report analyzed factors contributing to success, identified limitations, and proposed lessons learned and recommendations aimed at improving future election organization.

The conference also heard an important directive speech by General Secretary To Lam, outlining strategic orientations for election work and the future operations of the National Assembly and People’s Councils.

Vietnamplus

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