PM orders urgent probe into deadly coach overturn on Hanoi expressway

The Prime Minister has ordered an urgent investigation into the cause of a deadly traffic accident on Hanoi's Phap Van–Cau Gie Expressway and called for measures to prevent similar incidents.

The particularly serious coach accident, which occurrs at 00:20 in Chuong Duong commune on the Phap Van–Cau Gie–Cao Bo–Mai Son–National Highway 45–Nghi Son route. (Photo published by VNA)

An official dispatch, issued following the particularly serious coach accident, which occurred at 00:20 in Chuong Duong commune on the Phap Van–Cau Gie–Cao Bo–Mai Son–National Highway 45–Nghi Son route, was sent to the Ministers of Public Security and Construction, as well as the chairpersons of provincial and municipal People's Committees.

According to initial reports, the passenger coach, carrying 32 people, veered off the expressway, overturned and fell onto a parallel service road. The accident claimed four lives and left many others injured.

The passengers were part of a tour group returning from Ha Tinh province, and all were residents of Phu Binh commune, Thai Nguyen province.

The overturned coach left three people dead at the scene, while another later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The 28 injured people were taken to hospital for emergency treatment.

Following the accident, police conducted alcohol and drug tests on the driver and found no violations.

The PM extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He also instructed Hanoi authorities, police and emergency services to promptly deal with the consequences of the accident and provide support for the victims and their families.

Under the dispatch, signed by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on the behalf of the Prime Minister, the Hanoi People's Committee was directed to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured, organize assistance for affected families, and coordinate with Thai Nguyen authorities to inspect the transport operator's compliance with road transport regulations, including vehicle safety standards, driver working hours and operating conditions.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with conducting a comprehensive investigation into both the direct and underlying causes of the accident and strictly handling any organizations or individuals found to have violated transport safety regulations. Police were also instructed to strengthen inspections of passenger and freight transport vehicles, particularly through stricter monitoring of vehicle tracking systems and compliance with safety requirements.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Construction was ordered to review traffic organization on expressways and national highways, improve warning systems at dangerous locations such as sharp bends and steep sections, and inspect the safety conditions of commercial passenger vehicles.

Provincial and municipal authorities were also instructed to intensify road safety awareness campaigns, review road infrastructure, and install additional traffic signs where necessary to improve safety and reduce traffic accidents.

Vietnamplus