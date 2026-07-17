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Quang Tri student honored for brave beach rescue

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A high school student in Quang Tri Province has received a national youth bravery award after rescuing a child from rough seas at Da Nhay Beach.

On July 16, the Standing Committee of the Quang Tri Provincial Youth Union held a ceremony to present a certificate of merit and the brave youth badge, awarded by the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, to Le Duc Trung, an 11th-grade student at Cua Tung High School, in recognition of his courage in saving a life during an emergency.

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Representatives from the Standing Committee of the Quang Tri Provincial Youth Union presents a certificate of merit and the brave youth badge to student Le Duc Trung (Photo: Van Thang)

On June 22, at Da Nhay Beach in Bac Trach Commune, Quang Tri Province, student Le Duc Trung spotted two children being swept away from shore by large waves. He swam out to reach them and successfully brought one child safely back to shore before becoming nearly exhausted himself.

The other child was also brought safely to shore by relatives and other people at the scene.

In addition to his act of bravery, the 11th-grade student is an active student researcher. Together with two other students from Cua Tung High School, he won first prize at the inaugural 2026 Quang Tri Province Young Innovation competition with their project, "A Support System for Handling Emergency Situations for Fishing Vessel."

By Van Thang - Translated by Anh Quan

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