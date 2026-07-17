Vietnam Register ends partnership with vehicle inspection booking app

The Vietnam Register said on July 17 that it has terminated its cooperation with the TTDK vehicle inspection appointment application and advised vehicle owners not to register or book inspection appointments through the app.

Vehicle inspection centers have been operating smoothly. Photo: Viet Chung

The agency officially ended its collaboration with TTDK, an application developed and operated by Sa Moc Data Transformation JSC, on July 14 after the cooperation agreement between the two parties expired.

According to the Vietnam Register, the nationwide network of vehicle inspection centers now has sufficient capacity to meet demand from individuals and businesses, and the previous congestion at inspection centers has been eliminated.

Vehicle owners can therefore bring their vehicles directly to any inspection center for mandatory inspections without registering or making appointments through the TTDK application or following any instructions or recommendations provided by the app.

To simplify administrative procedures and make vehicle inspections more convenient for the public and businesses, the Vietnam Register is developing a new online application that will allow users to register for vehicle inspections online while integrating additional features and services.

The Vietnam Register said it will publicly announce the launch of the new application through its official communication channels once it becomes operational.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan