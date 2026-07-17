National

Vietnam Register ends partnership with vehicle inspection booking app

SGGPO

The Vietnam Register said on July 17 that it has terminated its cooperation with the TTDK vehicle inspection appointment application and advised vehicle owners not to register or book inspection appointments through the app.

dang kiem.jpg
Vehicle inspection centers have been operating smoothly. Photo: Viet Chung

The agency officially ended its collaboration with TTDK, an application developed and operated by Sa Moc Data Transformation JSC, on July 14 after the cooperation agreement between the two parties expired.

According to the Vietnam Register, the nationwide network of vehicle inspection centers now has sufficient capacity to meet demand from individuals and businesses, and the previous congestion at inspection centers has been eliminated.

Vehicle owners can therefore bring their vehicles directly to any inspection center for mandatory inspections without registering or making appointments through the TTDK application or following any instructions or recommendations provided by the app.

To simplify administrative procedures and make vehicle inspections more convenient for the public and businesses, the Vietnam Register is developing a new online application that will allow users to register for vehicle inspections online while integrating additional features and services.

The Vietnam Register said it will publicly announce the launch of the new application through its official communication channels once it becomes operational.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

vehicle registration authority the Vietnam Register the nationwide network of vehicle inspection centers

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn