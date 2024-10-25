Party Central Committee’s Secretariat has new permanent member

Party General Secretary To Lam presented the decision to assign Tran Cam Tu, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, to take the position of the permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) presents the decision to assign Mr. Tran Cam Tu to take the position of the permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam presented the decision to assign Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee, and Chairman of the committee’s Inspection Commission, to take the position of the permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 25.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu succeeds Mr. Luong Cuong who was elected by the National Assembly as the State President earlier this week.

Addressing the event, Party General Secretary To Lam underlined the Politburo’s trust in Mr. Tran Cam Tu, highlighting that the latter is a high-ranking official who has received systematic training, matured from the grassroots, acquired great expertise and a lot of working experience, and held many important leadership positions of the Party at the central and local levels.

Mr. Tran Cam Tu has shown strong performance as the Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, contributing to the building and rectification of the Party and political system as well as the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena over the years, he noted.

The General Secretary expressed his hope that Mr. Tran Cam Tu will promptly perform the new tasks, initially focusing on directing the Party Central Committee’s Office and relevant agencies in making preparations for the Party Congresses at all levels towards the 14th National Party Congress.

Party General Secretary To Lam asked leaders of the Party Central Committee’s Office and relevant agencies to support and coordinate with Mr. Tran Cam Tu to complete his assigned tasks.

For his part, Mr. Tran Cam Tu pledged to show a high sense of responsibility and political mettle, inheriting and promoting the experience of his predecessors to meet the increasingly high demands of the Party and people.

