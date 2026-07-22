Ministry tightens transport oversight following deadly Dong Nai crash

The Ministry of Construction tightens oversight of transport operations following a particularly serious traffic accident that claimed seven lives in Dong Nai City.

The scene of the fatal passenger bus fire in Dong Nai City (Photo: Dong Nai City Police)

The Ministry of Construction has instructed relevant agencies to urgently implement measures to strengthen road traffic order and safety in line with the Prime Minister’s directive following the accident.

Under the directive, the Ministry has ordered the Department for Roads of Vietnam and the Departments of Construction of provinces and cities to strengthen oversight of commercial road transport operations. Authorities are required to tighten the management of passenger transport services and the transport of large-volume goods, with particular attention to vehicles operating at night.

The agencies were also instructed to promptly detect, warn of, and handle violations within their authority, or recommend strict penalties where appropriate, in order to prevent similar traffic accidents.

The ministry has also tasked the Vietnam Register with urgently reviewing the vehicle’s registration records, inspection history, and technical safety condition. The agency is required to coordinate with competent authorities by providing all relevant information and documentation to support the investigation while proposing measures to address shortcomings in vehicle management and inspection.

Previously, at around 10 p.m. on July 20, a 24-berth sleeper bus carrying 37 passengers was travelling on National Highway 1A from Khanh Hoa Province to Ho Chi Minh City when it struck a roadside guardrail and caught fire. The vehicle was driven by Tran Thanh Hai, 41, residing in Khanh Hoa Province. Preliminary findings indicate that the driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing the crash. The accident left seven people dead.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh