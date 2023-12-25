Parking lots surrounding Lam Vien Square, Da Lat to be suspended operation

The parking lots surrounding Lam Vien Square in Da Lat City will be suspended operation at some time frames serving cultural activities.

The parking lot at the entrance to Yersin Park, Da Lat City will suspend operation to serve cultural activities.

The People’s Committee of Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province has just assigned the People’s Committee of Ward 10 to work with parking lot businesses surrounding Lam Vien Square in order to require them to suspend the operation of charged parking lots serving the programs celebrating the 130th anniversary of establishment and development of Da Lat City (1893 – 2023).

In order to serve the activities celebrating the important holidays and festivals surrounding Lam Vien Square, the parking lots in front of Lam Vien Square will be suspended the operation from 4 p.m. on December 28 until the night of December 28 as the Vietnam – Korea Cultural Exchange Program ends.

Besides, the suspension order will be also applied from 3:30 p.m. on December 30 until night of December 30 as a celebration of 130 years of Da Lat City’s formation and development (1893 – 2023) and a ceremony to receive the title “the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN)” end.

Similarly, from 3:30 p.m. on December 31, the downtown parking lots shall be also suspended the operation until the countdown program to welcome the new year of 2024 is ended.

At the current time, the parking lots surrounding Lam Vien Square – Da Lat City have been maintaining operation.

Most of the vehicle owners having the demand of sightseeing in Yersin Park, Lam Vien Square have to park their vehicles at these parking lots.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong