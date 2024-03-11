Para powerlifters take home World Cup medals

Vietnam's delegation has arrived home with three silvers and one bronze at the Dubai 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

Nguyen Binh An of Vietnam secures two silvers from the Dubai 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup. (Photo: VNA)

Para Games champion Nguyen Binh An competed in the men's U54kg and placed second in the total lift and best lift categories, recording 518kg and 179kg, respectively.

Dang Thi Linh Phuong was second in the total lift of 169kg in the women's U50kg.

Former world and Paralympic Champion Le Van Cong earned a bronze in the men's U49kg's total lift category with a result of 409kg. His best lift was 141kg. It was an unexpected achievement for the multi-time SEA Games champion as before he has lifted 183.5kg, which is the current world record.

The season-opening World Cup was organized from February 29 to March 6 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

As many as 200 of the world’s finest athletes from 32 countries took part in the event. The star-studded line-up gathered many Paralympic, world and continental champions.

The World Cup also offered important world rankings points for the athletes' qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the deadline of which is July 2024.

VNA