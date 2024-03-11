Sports

Para powerlifters take home World Cup medals

Vietnam's delegation has arrived home with three silvers and one bronze at the Dubai 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

335683-para1-2530.jpg
Nguyen Binh An of Vietnam secures two silvers from the Dubai 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup. (Photo: VNA)

Para Games champion Nguyen Binh An competed in the men's U54kg and placed second in the total lift and best lift categories, recording 518kg and 179kg, respectively.

Dang Thi Linh Phuong was second in the total lift of 169kg in the women's U50kg.

Former world and Paralympic Champion Le Van Cong earned a bronze in the men's U49kg's total lift category with a result of 409kg. His best lift was 141kg. It was an unexpected achievement for the multi-time SEA Games champion as before he has lifted 183.5kg, which is the current world record.

The season-opening World Cup was organized from February 29 to March 6 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

As many as 200 of the world’s finest athletes from 32 countries took part in the event. The star-studded line-up gathered many Paralympic, world and continental champions.

The World Cup also offered important world rankings points for the athletes' qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the deadline of which is July 2024.

VNA

Tags

Dubai 2024 Para Powerlifting World Cup Nguyen Binh An SEA Games Champion Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn