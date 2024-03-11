Owner of Illegal golf club project proposes green space creation

DL Royal Joint Stock Company submitted a proposal to Lam Dong Province for the green space creation of its Golf Club while awaiting the completion of procedures to get a construction permit for the Golf Club building project in Dalat Golf Course.

The illegally built golf club project on Cu Hill in Da Lat City (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has delegated relevant departments to consider the suggestion of DL Royal Joint Stock Company on increasing the green space in the area.

Under the suggestion, the company that is the investor of the Golf Club will complete the connectivity between the drainage systems of the company and Da Lat City to reduce soil erosion and grow grass to prevent the risk of landslides.

The People's Committee of Da Lat City previously issued a fine of VND240 million (US$9,773) to DL Royal Joint Stock Company for the construction without a permit at a golf course project on Cu Hill in Da Lat. The DL Royal Company was given 90 days to seek approval for the construction.

Construction of the Golf Club building project currently has been suspended.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh