Over VND34 billion raised for soldiers, people living in border areas, islands

An art program titled “Huong ve bien gioi, bien, dao To quoc” (Towards the Country’s Borders, Seas and Islands) took place at HCMC Television’s Theater on September 7, raising over VND34 billion (US$1.42 million).

The concert raised funds for soldiers and people living in border areas and islands.

The program is part of activities responding to the “For National Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” fund. It aims to honor the Coast Guard, fisheries surveillance force, and fishermen who are working day and night around islands to protect the country’s sovereignty.

This year’s 10th event of its kind featured songs praising the country and its islands and seas performed by Meritorious Artist Phuong Anh, singers Nguyen Phi Hung, Phuong Vy, Duyen Quynh, Dong Trieu and Chi Huy as well as exchanges with war veterans and soldiers who patrol the country’s borders and seas.

Attending the event was Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Agency for Southern Affairs of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF ) Central Committee Vo Van Thien, chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen.