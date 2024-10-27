Over VND1.6 billion scholarships awarded to support students facing challenges

In Ho Chi Minh City, scholarships amounting to more than VND1.6 billion was granted to assist students encountering financial difficulties.

Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City Association for Promotion of Education Ho Phu Bac summarizes the promotion of education activities at the traditional promotion of education festival in 2024

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Promotion of Education held the Traditional Day of Promoting Education and the Scholarship Awarding Ceremony for the 2024-2025 academic year at the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Hall. The event was graced by the presence of former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Vice President of the Vietnam Association for the Promotion of Education Truong Thi Hien, and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan.

According to Vice President Ho Phu Bac of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Promotion of Education, the second of October each year is chosen as Vietnam's Day for the Promotion of Education.

In an effort to stimulate learning, nurture talent, and cultivate a knowledge-based society, the Ho Chi Minh City Association for Promoting Learning has undertaken a range of activities. Notably, the "Talent Encouragement Scholarship" program, also known as the 1&1 Scholarship, has attracted widespread engagement from both individuals and institutions.

Ms. Le Minh Ngoc - former Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Promotion of Education awarded scholarships to students in 2024

This scholarship is awarded to students who have demonstrated remarkable academic achievement in the face of significant hardship. By providing sustained financial support throughout their undergraduate studies, the scholarship seeks to enable recipients to surmount obstacles, realize their dream contributing to the nation’s development.

The scholarship is implemented through a unique mentorship program, in which each recipient is paired with a committed sponsor (individual or organization) who provides ongoing support and guidance.

The scholarship was first launched in 2000. To date, after 24 years of implementation, the 1&1 Scholarship has awarded scholarships to 2,789 students with sponsorship from 670 individuals and 52 corporations and companies with a total amount of more than VND27 billion.

As a result of this support, 2,273 university graduates have fulfilled their dream various professions, including medical practitioners, educators, engineers, business executives, and public servants. Notably, three individuals have achieved doctoral degrees, 75 have obtained master's degrees, and two have been recognized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee as exemplary young citizens, educators, and medical professionals.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan speaks at the scholarship award ceremony

In the academic year 2024-2025, 77 new students were granted scholarships, while 241 continuing students received scholarships amounting to over VND1.6 billion, as reported by the Ms. Le Minh Ngoc, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Promotion of Education.

Acknowledging the significant role of the 1&1 Scholarship in advancing education, nurturing talent, and fostering a learning community, Vice President of the Vietnam Association for Promoting Education, Truong Thi Hien stated that the scholarship embodies a humanitarian purpose by providing timely encouragement. This support instills greater confidence in students as they pursue their aspirations and serves as a reminder of their responsibility to assist future generations once they have graduated.

Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council said: ‘On behalf of the city's leadership, I would like to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the Association for the Promotion of Education at all levels. I also urge the Association to persist in its advisory role and to develop various strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of educational initiatives. It is essential to foster talent and promote lifelong learning within the city, thereby contributing to the cultivation of responsible young individuals who show ambition and can serve as high-quality human resources for the city.

Additionally, Do Minh Tri, a recipient of the 1&1 Scholarship and a student at the Faculty of Dentistry, University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City expressed his gratitude to benefactors and the event organizer saying that this scholarship has proven to be an immense source of motivation, instilling in us a belief in our potential and encouraging continuous growth as it represents not only a valuable asset in our educational journey but also serves as a beacon of hope for future generations.

By Thu Tam -Translated By Dan Thuy