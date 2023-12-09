Over US$719 mln to be invested in HCMC-Thu Dau Mot-Chon Thanh expressway

The People's Council of Binh Duong Province yesterday passed a Resolution on investment policy for the Ho Chi Minh City - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway project.

The 45.7-kilometer-long expressway was designed to have speed of 100 kilometers per hour, divided into two phases with a preliminary total investment of more than VND17,408 billion (US$719 million) including loan interest.

The project will be invested in the form of public-private partnership (PPP), Build - Operate - Transfer (BOT) contract, expected to be implemented in the period 2023-2027.

According to Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province Vo Van Minh, the Ho Chi Minh City - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh expressway project is the North-South expressway axis of Binh Duong and Binh Phuoc provinces and connects to Dak Nong province’s Gia Nghia expressway and Binh Phuoc province’s Chon Thanh expressway. The project plays a very important role in socio-economic development associated with strengthening national security and defense of the Southeastern and Central Highlands regions.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong