Over US$240 million disbursed for 19 northern localities

Nearly VND5.7 trillion (US$242.2 million) from the national target program on socio-economic development in ethnic-inhabited and mountainous areas for the 2021-30 period was disbursed for 19 provinces and cities in the northern region.

The program runs from 2021 to May 31, 2023.

The figure was released at a conference reviewing the three-year implementation of the national target program and putting forward key tasks for the 2023-2025 period, held in Tuyen Quang province on June 26.

After three years of implementation, the program has made great contributions to the implementation of the socio-economic development plans of localities.

Its resources and policies have been focused on investing in the development of essential infrastructure works and contributing to raising people's incomes, as well as the conservation and promotion of ethnic and cultural identity.

By the end of 2023, important targets of the program are expected to be reached. Up to 99.2 percent of the communes will have motorways to commune centers that are paved with asphalt or concrete; the average percentage of villages with concrete roads will be 91.7 percent; the average rate of schools and classrooms being built solidly will reach 90.1 percent; and that of health stations 92.3 percent. Up to 98.6 percent of the households will gain access to electricity from the national grid and other suitable power sources; the average rate of workers in vocational training age will reach 54.7 percent; the average rate of 5-year-old kindergarten students going to school is 92.8 percent; and the average rate of villages with community houses is 92 percent.

At the conference, delegates pointed to difficulties and limitations in the implementation of the program, including the slow allocation of capital in localities which affects the implementation and disbursement in 2022, especially for large-scale projects.

A representative of Tuyen Quang province proposed the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs consider not assigning detailed capital to each project in order to help localities take the initiative in allocating and adjusting capital sources, but pay attention to allocating resources from international cooperation projects to Tuyen Quang to improve investment efficiency of the national target program.

Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh affirmed that the program is a major policy that is of particularly great significance for comprehensive socio-economic development, ensuring national defense and security, building the Party and the political system, and consolidating and strengthening the great solidarity bloc, and consolidating and maintaining people's trust in the Party and the State.