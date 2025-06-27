Over US$1.7 billion planned for Quy Nhon - Pleiku Expressway project

National

The National Assembly this morning approved a resolution on the investment policy for the Quy Nhon - Pleiku Expressway construction project.

This is part of the contents on the final day of the 15th National Assembly's ninth session.

The Quy Nhon - Pleiku Expressway project will span approximately 125 kilometers, divided into three component sub-projects. Contractors will utilize advanced and modern technologies, ensuring safety, synchronization, quality and efficiency.

The project will implement a non-stop electronic toll collection system during its operation phase.

Deputies join the final day of the 15th National Assembly's ninth session.

The project requires about 942 hectares of land and an estimated investment of VND43,734 billion (approximately US$1.7 billion).

Funding will come from increased 2024 state budget revenues and savings, as well as central and local budgets from the 2021–2025 and 2026–2030 periods.

The project is set to begin investment preparation in 2025, be completed and operational by 2029.

By Phan Thao- Translated by Huyen Huong

