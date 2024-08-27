Over one million pupils return to schools in Ho Chi Minh City

More than one million pupils returned to primary, secondary and high schools citywide on August 26 to begin the 2024-2025 academic year.

Students at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1 return to school.

Previously, on August 19, first-grade pupils and their parents started going to schools in Ho Chi Minh City.

As for preschool education, parents will take their children to schools on the opening ceremony of the new academic year, September 5.

On the first day of the new school year, most schools organized various joyful activities to help students get acquainted with their new educational environment, grasp school regulations and so on.

Besides, teachers have extended the first day for introductions, tours around schools and orientation sessions for their students.

According to the academic plan released by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, all schools will officially open for the 2024-2025 new academic year on September 5, 2024.

The 2024-2025 school year will conclude before May 31, 2025.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong